The massive Philly car meetup was dubbed ‘Project X’ online. Videos show the mayhem of the night.

Dressed in banana suits, Donald Trump masks, and alien costumes, hundreds of people descended on Philadelphia during the weekend for a series of car meetups — a night of mayhem participants have dubbed “Project X” online and that resulted in police officers being surrounded and, in some cases, attacked in their cars.

Law enforcement said the meetups, which included people drag racing, doing donuts, and exploding fireworks, spanned the city, with at least 11 events from the Northeast to Southwest to right outside City Hall. Across more than seven hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning, police trailed the groups in what they described as a game of “whack-a-mole,” arriving just in time for the crowds to rapidly disperse, then reform in a new location.

In multiple instances, including around 4:30 a.m. in front of City Hall, responding police were greatly outnumbered by the crowds that in some places lit fires in the streets. Videos shared on Instagram showed dozens of people surrounding one officer’s car, jumping onto the hood and hanging off the back while filming themselves. People threw traffic cones into the officer’s windshield and at one point, opened the cruiser’s back door. Another video showed a small number of baton-wielding officers running through smoke-filled streets as people fled in all directions. Most appeared to have escaped.

In total, five police cars were damaged through the night, police said, and one 39th District officer suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by another car, which then fled the scene.

Car meetups, also known as “takeovers” or “slide shows,” aren’t new or unique to Philly and they’ve been going on for years. But police said that the events this past weekend went beyond what they typically encounter in size, scope, and aggression and that they believe it was in retaliation to the department’s heightened efforts in recent months to arrest and fine those who participate.

Police said they arrested only three people across Saturday night and Sunday morning. Jhonny Martinez, a 19-year-old from Upper Darby, has been charged with recklessly endangering another person after police said he crashed into a pole at 3rd Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia while fleeing officers. He has been released from custody on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Two teens were also arrested and issued code violation notices, police said. Officials declined to name them because they are juveniles.

Police said 15 spectators were cited and nine were fined under the city’s nuisance car ordinance — which carries a $2,500 penalty — in Southwest Philadelphia.

The videos and photos shared online shed some light on the people and world behind the meet-ups and the disorder that can follow. Most of the people involved appeared to be young men — some teens in their parents’ cars, police said — donning ski masks and other clothes to conceal their identities. Still, many openly showed their faces and promoted their social media handles on their hoodies and cars as a way to drive traffic to their profiles.

A video showed one young man trying to jump over a speeding car, but he was struck and flew over the hood. Other drivers crashed into one another and wrecked their own vehicles, video shows.

In the days since, people have shared dozens of professionally-captured images and videos of the night online, describing it as a “movie” and calling it “Project X,” a nod to the 2012 film about highschoolers who host an unruly party. Police said the drivers bring camera crews with the as a way to amplify their Instagram presence and make money off their videos.

One man, who described himself as an independent journalist who films the meet-ups, said people involved “want somewhere to do this legally with no repercussions.” The man, who asked not to be named because the events are illegal, said many racing tracks have restrictions or are shutting down, making it “hard to find a place to keep this off the streets.”

Law enforcement said they were reviewing camera footage and social media posts to identify the people involved.

“This is not a victimless crime,” said Adam Geer, Philadelphia’s director of public safety. “They’re putting people’s lives in danger.”

Car meet-ups, also known as takeovers or slide shows, have become a growing trend across the country. Philadelphia meet-ups have drawn people from the surrounding counties, as well as New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland. Events, promoted on social media, draw hundreds of people in souped-up muscle cars showing off their shiny rims and fire-sparking mufflers.

The traditional set-up includes a large group of spectators in a circle, with multiple cars at the center, typically doing donuts around a fire or second crowd of people with cameras. Tires screeching and smoking, the vehicles speed with passengers hanging outside the windows or in the trunk as crowds cheer.