Philly cops fatally shoot carjacker after high speed pursuit, police say

Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a man who led police on a high speed pursuit through the city after shooting a man, stealing his car, and shooting at officers who were chasing after him, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at a Public Storage self-storage facility at the 500 block of East Hunting Park, in North Philadelphia, at 7:11 p.m. Monday, police said. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man, whom police did not identify, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators said Jerome Cooper, 51, had approached two people at the storage facility and stole the 32-year-old’s vehicle at gunpoint, exchanging gunfire with a third man, a 29-year-old whom police did not identify, before fleeing the scene in the stolen Toyota Camry, still firing his gun, said police.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The alleged carjacker then led police on a chase through the city, at one point shooting at police officers from out the window of the stolen car in the area of the 700 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, police said.

Cooper eventually crashed the stolen car in a grassy median at the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard and got out of the car, raising his gun toward the officers, police said. Seven police officers opened fire on him, striking him multiple times, said Bethel.

Cooper was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just after 9 p.m., police said.

One of the officers who shot Cooper is from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 15th District, another is from the 25th District, and five are highway patrol officers, police said. The officers range in age from 29 years old to 55 years old, police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. The 29-year-old man who fired back at Cooper is currently being investigated by police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, police said.

“We still have a lot to unpack,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Monday night.

As is customary, all seven police officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the investigations being completed.