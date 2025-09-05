Woman shot outside 7-Eleven in Center City; suspect arrested

A woman was shot in the chest outside a 7-Eleven store in Center City and a suspect was apprehended soon afterward Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:50 p.m. in front of the store located at the corner of 12th and Chestnut Streets, police said.

The woman, who was reported to be unresponsive, was transported by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, just two blocks away. Her condition was not immediately available.

The man suspected of shooting her was apprehended nearby at 13th and Clover Streets, police said.

The suspect allegedly threw his gun into the street and another man grabbed it and fled the scene, police said. The second man was later reported to be in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.