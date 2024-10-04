Man shot in legs near Fashion District in Center City

A 42-year-old man was shot in both legs Friday afternoon near the Fashion District mall in Center City, police said.

The shooting happened outside, along the 700 block of Market Street shortly before 4:10 p.m., police said.

The victim was transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A suspect was apprehended on the 1400 block of Wood Street in North Philadelphia and a gun was recovered, police said.