22-year-old man shot in the arm in Center City

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot in the arm Thursday night in Center City, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., the man was at the corner on 13th and Locust Street when he was struck by gunfire, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man, who was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, told police he was “minding his business when someone shot him for unknown reasons” and then fled on foot, Small said.

Police found two spent shell casings at the scene, Small said.