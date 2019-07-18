A man was shot and wounded early Thursday in front of the Wells Fargo Building, just two blocks from City Hall in Center City, police said.
Police said at least three rounds were fired in the shooting about 2:50 a.m. on the 100 block of South Broad Street, at Sansom Street.
The 23-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was reported in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital with a bullet wound to the arm, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that witnesses provided a good description of the suspect and investigators would be checking the numerous surveillance cameras in the area.
The shooting took place just feet from an entrance to the Broad Street Line.
The suspect fled east on Walnut Street, Small said.
Police have not disclosed if investigators have established a possible motive in the shooting.