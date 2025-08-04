Police investigating ‘escalating’ pattern of sex assaults around Center City

Police on Monday warned of a recent pattern of sexual assaults in and near Center City involving a man on the street approaching women from behind.

“It seems like it’s escalating,” said Capt. Margo Alleyne-Parker of the Special Victims Unit, highlighting that three of the five known reports of attacks occurred over the weekend.

Advertisement

Alleyne-Parker said there may be other attacks that have not been reported, and she said detectives were reviewing several months of reports to see if any other incidents fit the apparent pattern.

One of the women suffered minor injuries after she attempted to shove the assailant, who pushed back and caused the woman to fall, Alleyne-Parker said.

“Be more aware of your surroundings,” Alleyne-Parker advised. “If you see something, scream for help.”

Police were checking surveillance video from around the attack scene for possible images of the man that could be released to the public, Alleyne-Parker said.

The most recent reported incident happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Webster Street near 25th and Christian Streets. A woman said that while opening her garage door, the assailant grabbed her from behind and assaulted her.

Also on Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. on the 400 block of South 15th Street, a woman had left a bar and was walking south to her vehicle parked on South Street when the man grabbed her from behind, Alleyne-Parker said.

On Saturday, a woman was on the 1600 block of Waverly Street, between Pine and Lombard Streets, when the man “came up behind her, reached over her shoulder and sexually assaulted her,” Alleyne-Parker said.

The two prior reported attacks occurred on July 18 and 19.

On July 18 around 6:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of Spruce Street near Rittenhouse Square, a woman was walking her dog when a man approached her from behind and said “good morning, beautiful,” then attacked her, Alleyne-Parker said.

The next day around 3:15 a.m. on the 2000 block of Delancey Street, also near Rittenhouse Square, a woman was attempting to enter her apartment building when she was approached by a man. She asked him to leave her alone and was attacked, Alleyne-Parker said. The woman suffered minor injuries to her elbow and knee from falling down after being pushed.

In all the reported attacks, the man was on foot.

“There’s no vehicle involved. He either ran or walked away,” Alleyne-Parker said.

All the women gave similar descriptions of their attacker, describing him as Black, close to or around 6 feet tall, with long dreadlocks or twists or braids, sometimes worn in a ponytail, Alleyne-Parker said.