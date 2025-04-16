77-year-old rideshare driver killed, 22-year-old in critical condition after Center City shooting

A 77-year-old rideshare driver was shot and killed as he was picking up a 22-year-old man in Center City in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., Philadelphia police officers from the 9th District responded to the area of South 18th and Sansom streets, outside the Byblos restaurant and hookah lounge, and found two men who had been shot near a black Chevy Suburban that had crashed, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Advertisement

The man in the driver’s seat, a 77-year-old man whom police did not identify, had been shot in the head, said Vanore, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, a 22-year-old whom police did not identify, had been shot in the arm, stomach and chest, he said, and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was in critical condition.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and saw two men, both wearing dark clothing, walk toward the 22-year-old man outside the lounge and begin to open fire. He was being picked up by the 77-year-old man in a black Chevy Suburban.

As the shooting began, the 22-year-old jumped into the back of the SUV as the driver tried to peel away, Vanore said.

The gunmen then got into what police believe was a Jeep SUV and fled the scene, said Vanore.

Police do not yet have a motive, said Vanore, but the shooters appear to have targeted the 22-year-old man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.