67-year-old woman critically wounded in Center City stabbing

A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed Monday afternoon in Center City, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the area of 11th and Market Streets shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The woman, who was stabbed in the chest and upper left back, was transported by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

A possible suspect was last seen fleeing on a bicycle east on Market and then south on 10th Street, police said.