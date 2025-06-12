Montgomery County man charged with attempted murder for firing at cyclist, police officers

A Pennsburg man led police from multiple jurisdictions on a two-county car chase Wednesday, officials said, during which he fired a .44 Magnum revolver at the officers pursuing him.

Charles Bowne III, 35, was charged Thursday with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault and related crimes for the incident, which began when he robbed a cyclist at gunpoint in Marlborough Township, police said.

Bowne remained in custody after District Judge Katherine McGill denied his bail, ruling that he was a danger to the community given his actions. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

The motive for Bowne’s violent outburst remained unclear Thursday.

Investigators were first notified of Bowne just before noon Wednesday, when the cyclist used a passersby’s cellphone to report that Bowne had robbed him, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

The victim said Bowne had yelled at him to “go home to [his] family,” as the man was riding on Swamp Creek Road, the affidavit said.

Bowne then pointed a revolver at the man, demanding his bike and cellphone. The man then ran from Bowne, who fired at him five or six times with the gun, missing every shot, the affidavit said.

Not long after, a Marlborough Township Police officer saw Bowne’s Ford Mustang parked on the side of Swamp Creek Road, and parked his police car to speak with him.

Before the officer could get out of his car, Bowne fired his revolver at him and sped away.

During the nearly two-hour chase that followed, Bowne continued to fire his gun at officers from multiple police departments in Bucks and Montgomery counties, as well as state police troopers, the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody in West Rockhill Township peacefully just before 3 p.m. after speaking over the phone with a crisis negotiator, according to officials.

No one was injured in the shooting or chase.

Inside Bowne’s Mustang, police found three guns: The Ruger .44 Magnum revolver he used to fire at the officers, a .22 caliber rifle and a 7.62x39 caliber pistol.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 23.