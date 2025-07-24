A Montco jury is weighing the fate of two men charged with fatal Lower Merion burglary

The two men who broke into a Lower Merion home last year, killing one of its occupants and critically wounded another, “committed an unfathomable evil,” prosecutors told jurors Thursday at the end of their murder trial.

After four days of testimony, a jury is now weighing their fate.

Charles Fulforth, 41, and Kelvin Roberts, 42, have been charged with murder, burglary and related crimes in the death of Andrew Gaudio, 25, and the shooting of his mother, Bernadette, during an early-morning burglary. The men intended to steal a cache of guns from an elderly couple in Bucks County, but went to the wrong, and similarly named, address miles away.

They had learned of the home in Bucks County through a junk-hauling business they both worked for.

In their closing arguments, lawyers for Fulforth and Roberts told jurors that prosecutors had failed to prove the two men plotted to murder anyone that night when they broke into the Gaudios’ home.

But First Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann scoffed at that explanation, saying their intentions were abundantly clear. He urged the jury to convict them of first-degree murder.

“What you would have to believe to find them not guilty would be the most implausible explanation,” McCann said. “You’d have to ignore every piece of evidence in this case.”

The men plotted the burglary over text, and rode together to Lower Merion.

Forensic evidence showed one of the men shot Bernadette Gaudio in the neck, paralyzing her from the neck down. When her son went to confront her attackers “armed with only the love in his heart,” another gunman shot him multiple times, McCann said.

Footage taken from a Ring doorbell camera near a West Philadelphia home the men fled to after the shooting recorded Fulforth describing shooting Andrew Gaudio as he lay prone on the ground. In that same video, played in court, Roberts consoles Fulforth, telling him he “had to” shoot the 25-year-old to prevent him from getting up.

“Imagine how cold-blooded you have to be to stand over an unarmed 25-year-old and put a round in the back of his head,” McCann said. “This didn’t leave a mark on them. They were not affected by this at all.”

Hours later, Roberts texted Fulforth in a panic, telling him that the police wanted to speak with his girlfriend and that his picture had been published in news reports about the killing. He asked Fulforth for money to help him flee to Jamaica, but Fulforth said he was struggling to sell jewelry he had acquired, much of which had turned out to be fake.

McCann, the prosecutor said the context was clear: Fulforth was referring to Bernadette Gaudio’s jewelry, which Fulforth had stolen, along with her jewelry box, on the night of the burglary. That box was later discovered in the home in West Philadelphia where Roberts was living.

Roberts’ attorney, Frank Genovese, conceded that his client agreed to help Fulforth steal a safe he was told would be in the home’s basement. But Genovese said Fulforth, who arrived at the scene wearing a bulletproof vest, changed that plan when things went wrong. He, Genovese said, seemed the more likely murderer.

“If anything, the evidence shows that Mr. Fulforth realized this was the wrong house and there was nothing in that basement,” Genovese said. “And he decided to go to the second floor to get something out of this.”

Genovese said Roberts fled the scene, leaving Fulforth “high and dry” without a vehicle, when Fulforth confronted the Gaudios. He reminded jurors that Fulforth had access to 3D printers and had the 3D-printed 9mm hansgun used to kill Andrew Gaudio in his possession when he was arrested.

But Brooks Thompson, Fulforth’s attorney, defied both prosecutors’ and Genovese’s theories of the case, saying the evidence left behind in that home was anything but clear. And he suggested a third, unidentified gunmen was inside the house that night, given that three different guns were fired inside.

Thompson noted that the gun safe his client planned to steal weighed over 800 pounds — far too heavy for just two people to carry on their own. He also cast doubt on Bernadette Gaudio’s testimony describing the man who shot her, saying that she initially told police she didn’t see her attacker, nor the person who killed her son.

Thompson also noted that Fulforth’s DNA was not found in the Gaudios’ stolen Jeep, the vehicle that prosecutors say he used to flee the scene after being abandoned by Roberts.

McCann, the prosecutor, told jurors the key fob for that jeep was found in Fulforth’s apartment when he was arrested.

“It’s accountability time,” McCann said to the two defendants, addressing them directly. “You don’t have your guns, you don’t have your bulletproof vest, you don’t have your tools.

“They know who you are and what you did.”