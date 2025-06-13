After search in Cherry Hill, U.S. Marshals arrest 25-year-old Honduran man accused of crimes in Maryland, authorities say

U.S. Marshals arrested a 25-year-old Honduran national accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in Maryland, after authorities searched for him in Cherry Hill earlier this week, authorities said.

Darlin Franco-Guzman was arrested in Trenton on Tuesday on charges of burglary and attempted sexual assault of a minor in Baltimore County, said Kevin Kamrowski, Deputy U.S. Marshal with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshals had scoured Cherry Hill for Franco-Guzman on Monday morning, said Kamrowski, causing concern among residents.

Franco-Guzman is an undocumented immigrant, said Kamrowski. He is being held at Ocean County jail pending his extradition to Maryland, jail records show.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had filed an immigration detainer for Franco-Guzman, records show.

ICE’s Newark field office could not immediately be reached for comment

The arrest comes amid ICE ramping up immigration enforcement efforts across the country, including raids at workplaces, part of a concerted push by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Philadelphia, along with Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, was included in a list of 11 Pennsylvania counties and five cities that Trump’s administration has accused of failing to enforce federal immigration laws.

In New Jersey, three counties and 18 towns were on the list, including Camden, which neighbors Cherry Hill, and Trenton, where Franco-Guzman was arrested.