A driver fatally struck a man crossing a roadway in Cherry Hill

A driverstruck and killed a man who was crossing the street in Cherry Hill on Monday night.

Cherry Hill resident Gerald S. Yashinsky, 51, was crossing Haddonfield Road near Yale Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Monday when the driver of a northbound vehicle struck him, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel responded and provided medical aid.

Advertisement

Yashinsky was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No additional injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cherry Hill Police Department, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Office of the Medial Examiner.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Cherry Hill Police Officer Byrne at 856-432-8859 or traffic@cherryhillpolice.com.