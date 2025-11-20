Man found shot at recording studio in Cherry Hill, police said

A 36-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot injury inside a building used as a recording studio late Thursday afternoon in Cherry Hill, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of South Union Street and found the injured man, authorities said.

The man was transported to Cooper University Hospital.

Police reported no arrests and no other details were released.