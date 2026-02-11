Man in custody after allegedly stabbing his infant son in Chester County
Police said Michael Phillips, 44, stabbed his 3-month-old son late Wednesday morning in Coatesville.
A 44-year-old man was in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his 3-month-old child late Wednesday morning in Chester County, police said.
Just after 11:35 a.m., Coatesville police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Smithbridge Drive to respond to a report on an infant that had been stabbed.
Officers took Michael Phillips into custody for stabbing his infant son in the abdomen, police said.
“After stabbing him the father took the infant outside and threw him in the snow,” police said.
The infant was reported to be in very serious condition and was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for surgery, police said.