Chester County man kills friend during argument over video game, DA’s Office says

A 21-year-old Phoenixville man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his friend during an argument over a video game, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said Friday night.

Holden Hoffsis was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the death of Daniel Gray, whose age was not provided, and was being held without bail at the Chester County Prison.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Schuylkill Township police responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Westhorpe Lane. Investigators determined that Hoffsis shot and killed Gray during the argument, the District Attorney’s Office said. Investigators recovered a silver revolver at the scene, and also found marijuana and drug-packaging material in Hoffsis’ room, and a bag of suspected cocaine in his possession.

“This case is another sad example of how the mix of drugs and guns leads to violence and death,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement.