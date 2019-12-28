A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning in Chester, police said.
Just before 10 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of West 12th Street and found Mustafa Islam inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was taken by paramedics to Crozer Chester Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.
Police said they determined that Islam was shot in the 1100 block of Booth Street. No arrests were reported.
The fatal shooting was the 18th homicide in Chester this year.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation can contact Chester Police Detective Benjamin Thomas at 610-447-8426 or bthomas306@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Dan McFarland at 610-891-4716.