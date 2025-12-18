A 2-year-old girl was beaten to death in South Philadelphia last week, police say, and three people have been charged in connection with the crime.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of South Beechwood Street on Dec. 8 for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found Key’Monnie Bean lying on the floor of a basement, police said. She wasn’t breathing.

Attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. She was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m. at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Raafi Gorham, 21, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, has been and charged with murder in connection with her death.

Gorham’s cousin, Anthony Lowrie, 21, was charged with obstruction and lying to police, and his girlfriend, Alycia McNeil, was charged with obstruction and making false reports.

Details of the alleged crime were unclear, and police did not release information about the injuries the child sustained. Nor have they released a motive for the crime.

The girl’s father, TaShaun Walls, declined to comment Thursday, citing his grief. .

In a public Facebook post, Walls wrote: “I love you so much [and] miss you so much already just wish I would has [sic] been there faster but I’ll never forget you.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.