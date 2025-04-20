5-year-old boy injured after accidentally firing a gun he found in North Philly, police say

A 5-year-old boy injured his hand after accidentally shooting a gun in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers were at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Saturday when the child arrived in a private vehicle, with a laceration to his left hand, police said.

Advertisement

Investigators later learned the boy and his 21-year-old sister had gone to a house on the 500 block of East Thelma Street, in the Feltonville section of the city, police said, and while there, the boy found a gun and fired it.

The child evidently was not shot but rather, according to police, injured his hand while handling the gun.

A 24-year-old man inside the home at the time was detained by police. It is unclear if the man owned the gun — details about which were not provided — or if he will be charged with any crime.

Police did not immediately provide the times of the shooting or when the child arrived at the hospital. They continue to investigate and charges are pending further investigation.