Two children were shot in separate incidents in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said.

In one incident, a girl was struck by gunfire at the Fox Chase Recreation Center on Ridgeway Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said. Police did not provide her age. Medics took the girl to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said.

Police did not know the shooter’s motive and had not made an arrest when police announced the shooting Saturday night.

The other shooting happened around 7:05 p.m., near the 800 block of Brill Street, near Summerdale Avenue and Bridge Street and north of Roosevelt Boulevard. A 15-year-old boy shot in the leg was taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrest had been made as of Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group was investigating both incidents.