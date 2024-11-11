61-year-old woman in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver on City Avenue

A 61-year-old woman in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on City Avenue just south of Conshohocken State Road on a rainy early Monday morning, Lower Merion Township police said.

The woman, who was described as a former Philadelphia resident who was unhoused, was on the southbound side of City Avenue just before 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a newer model Toyota Camry, said Detective Sgt. Michael Keenan.

Advertisement

The Camry was described as a four-door sedan, black or dark-colored, with heavy tinting on all its windows. It may have damage on the passenger side of the front bumper below the headlight, as well as damage along the passenger side of the vehicle.

A passing motorist called 911 and stopped to protect the woman from traffic, Keenan said.

The woman, who was not named, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was described a male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Just Do It” in large white letters on the chest. He also was wearing black pants and black shoes.

Surveillance images showed the man stopped in a parking lot to inspect the exterior of his car.

“This is a person who knows what they did,” Keenan said.

“Collisions happen. People need to take responsibility for their actions,” Keenan said. “It’s understandable that someone might be scared or upset. It’s in their interest to turn themselves in.”