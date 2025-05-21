Teens who escaped from Delco reform school connected to armed robbery in Washington D.C., police say

Three teens from Washington, D.C., who were enrolled at a reform school in Thornbury Township escaped from there late Sunday, stole a staff member’s car and later took part in an armed robbery in the nation’s capital, officials said Wednesday.

Javontay Johnson, 18, Daijon Bourn, 17, and a 15-year-old whom police did not identify were reported missing from the Clock Tower School just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The group stole a 2016 Land Rover and cell phone in their escape, which investigators said they used to track them to Delaware, until the phone was turned off. Their movements were further tracked by GPS anklets the teens were wearing at the time they fled.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, the Land Rover was involved in the shooting and robbery of a man on Eighth Street in Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. After a brief chase, officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest three of the suspects, including Bourn. Two others fled the scene on foot.

Bourn was charged as an adult with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and related crimes, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody late Tuesday in Washington, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. He has been charged with absconding from a secure facility for fleeing the Clock Tower School, said a spokesperson from the Metropolitan police, and detectives are still investigating his involvement with the attack on Sunday.

The 15-year-old had not been located as of Wednesday evening.

It was not immediately clear why the three had been ordered by a judge in Washington to attend the Clock Tower School, a residential facility for adjudicated youth located on the former site of the Glen Mills School.

Staff at the school could not be reached for comment Wednesday.