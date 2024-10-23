Historic synagogue near Old City vandalized several times in two days

A historic synagogue near Old City was the target of arson and vandalism on Tuesday, and police are asking for the public’s help in apprehending those who committed the crimes.

Congregation Mikveh Israel, which was founded in 1740 and bills itself as the synagogue of the American Revolution, was vandalized at least twice in acts that synagogue officials called antisemitic and that Jewish leaders in the city decried as hateful.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, a man wearing a blue hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers and carrying a backpack set fire to a dumpster behind the synagogue on North 4th Street, police said. The heat from the fire caused a nearby glass door to shatter, said Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian.

And later that night, around 11 p.m. , someone defaced a memorial statue in front of the building by scrawling profanity on it, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

There was also an attempted break-in at the synagogue on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., the rabbi said. Surveillance video captured two people trying to gain entry to the building with a crow bar, but they were startled and ran off, he said.

Police on Wednesday released images of the man they say lit the fire in the dumpster and are investigating whether the incidents of vandalism and the attempted break-in are connected. The arson task force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives is also investigating, said Vanore.

The profanity written on the memorial statue was not antisemitic, but the synagogue has been beset by acts of antisemitic vandalism over recent months, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia said in a statement.

“Let us be unequivocal: these are acts of antisemitism, a vile expression of Jew hatred that threatens not only the Jewish community but the very fabric of our American society,” the statement said.