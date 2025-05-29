Gunmen fire more than 40 shots at man in SUV outside Presidential Blvd. hotel

In a daylight shooting outside the Courtyard Marriott on Presidential Blvd., at least two gunmen fired 40 shots at an SUV, but the driver escaped with only a graze wound, police said Thursday.

The gunfire rang out shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday outside the hotel in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philadelphia just across the Montgomery County line, police said.

The victim, 26, told officers he had just picked up a food order at a TGI Fridays restaurant next to the hotel when two men with guns approached his GMC Yukon and tried to rob him, then fired as he drove away, Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. The man fled onto the I-76 on ramp, Vanore said, then crashed his car into the back of a Mercedes.

When police arrived at the crash scene, the driver of the bullet-ridden SUV, whom police did not identify, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was treated for a graze wound to his abdomen and released. Police did not release information about any injuries to the driver or passengers in the Mercedes.

Investigators recovered more than 40 shell casings at the scene of the shooting, and at least two different calibers of casings were found, Vanore said.

Police continue to investigate and search for the gunmen. No arrests have been made and no motive was released.