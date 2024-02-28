Philly judge has dismissed charges against death-row inmate Daniel Gwynn in 1994 arson murder

Daniel Gwynn has spent the last 27 years in a Pennsylvania prison, “trapped in a box where the days just tick away,” according to his words posted online by a justice-oriented arts nonprofit.

Gwynn’s anguish comes from decades of pleading that he was wrongly convicted of murder in a 1994 West Philadelphia arson incident that left one woman dead and others injured.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Barbara A. McDermott dismissed first-degree murder, arson and aggravated assault charges against Gwynn’s, issuing no ruling on guilty or innocence, but guaranteeing Gwynn’s release from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County, where the 54-year-old has been on death row. That release could come as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to Gwynn’s defense team.

Gwynn’s exoneration, requested by the District Attorney’s Office, ends a yearslong push from his attorneys to prove that he had given a false confession to Philadelphia police during the 1990s while he was in the midst of a narcotics addiction.

Gwynn’s team also challenged the police department’s handling of the witness identification process. They alleged there was reason to believe another individual had lit the fire that tore through a three-story apartment building that November morning, killing Marsha Smith as other occupants jumped from the windows.

“This was a very decent and long, long, long overdue result,” said Karl Schwartz, Gwynn’s defense attorney. “We’re very, very happy about it.”

The motion to drop Gwynn’s charges by the District Attorney’s federal litigation unit signals a continuance of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s pledge to reexamine decades-old cases where evidence suggests a defendant’s innocence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.