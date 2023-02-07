Link copied to clipboard
Police are investigating a shooting at a high school basketball game in Delaware; no injuries reported
The shooting incident occurred at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown, the Delaware State Police said.
Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting incident at a high school basketball game Monday night.
No injuries were reported.
“Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown,” the state police said on Twitter.
Around 7:30 p.m., a single round was fired in a hallway next to the gymnasium, a state police spokesperson said in an email.
No arrests were reported and the investigation was ongoing.