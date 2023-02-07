Police are investigating a shooting at a high school basketball game in Delaware; no injuries reported

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting incident at a high school basketball game Monday night.

No injuries were reported.

“Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown,” the state police said on Twitter.

Around 7:30 p.m., a single round was fired in a hallway next to the gymnasium, a state police spokesperson said in an email.

No arrests were reported and the investigation was ongoing.