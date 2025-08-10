Delco mother charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old daughter found dead in car

A Havertown woman was arrested in Maine after, authorities say, her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in her car Saturday night.

According to a statement from local police, Kelly Brown, 40, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 5 a.m. and charged with manslaughter.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers located Brown after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members one day earlier, the statement said.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a business in Milford, Maine, where a car registered in Brown’s name was located with a 3-year-old girl, later identified as Brown’s daughter, dead inside. The girl’s name has not been released to the public.

Delaware County and Penobscot County are about 500 miles and nine hours apart. It’s unclear what brought Brown to Maine.

Police did not immediately provide further details on the incident or how the child died. The girl’s death is being investigated by Maine’s State Police and major crimes unit. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said, and Brown is currently in police custody in Maine awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Public records show Brown has lived in Delaware County for years, living in her Havertown home for over a decade.

This is a developing story.