A dozen South Philly gang members will be charged for shooting at least 26 people, DAO announces as part of major takedown

Prosecutors have announced charges against a dozen members of three South Philadelphia gangs who they say were responsible for shooting at least 26 people between 2022 and 2023 — including one teen who they believe shot 16 people.

The indictment, announced Friday by members of the city’s Gun Violence Task Force within the District Attorney’s Office, is one of the unit’s largest investigations and takedowns since it was formed nearly 20 years ago, said Assistant District Attorney Bill Fritze, who supervises the team of prosecutors and investigators.

The case primarily centers around three crews of young men who lived east of Broad Street. On one side is the “Senders,” from Fifth and Christian Streets, and their allied clique, the “Close Range Gang.” Their enemies were members of the “Klapperz,” from Seventh and Ritner Streets.

The groups began shooting at one another in 2021, Fritze said, for reasons that are not completely clear. But then, after a 16-year-old affiliate of the Senders was shot and killed in January 2022, Fritze said, officials saw an explosion in retaliatory shootings.

It was the death of that teen, Mehki Ingram, that ultimately fueled what would become a yearslong war in which more than two dozen people would be shot across multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods between 2022 and 2023, said Katherine Reamy and Adam Faraye, the prosecutors who led the investigation.

They said other shootings potentially linked to the conflict remain under investigation — and the feud continues today.

At the center of the violence, Reamy said, was Eli Simmons, a 19-year-old member of the Senders known as “A3,” who has been charged with committing nine shootings with a total of 16 victims.

Simmons would have been 16 when Reamy said he engaged in the carjackings and shootings, which began as get-back for Ingram’s killing before spiraling into a larger quest for notoriety.

Reamy said they have charged Tahir Row, and have a warrant out for the arrest of Kwaudia Carter-Lewis, for their roles in killing Ingram on the 800 block of June Street on Jan. 22, 2022.

Row and Carter-Lewis, she said, are affiliated with the Klapperz — a group that has become known for its affiliation to a supergroup gang primarily based in West Philadelphia known as “CCK,” in which the “K” stands for Klapperz.

And Ingram’s death, she said, was get-back for a shooting a year earlier, when, on April 15, 2021, two young men were shot on the 2000 block of South Seventh Street. Carl Jarrett, 21, has been charged with that crime, she said.

Among the 10 members of the Senders who were charged are at least two local rappers. Isaiah Brown, known as “Kapgeez,” has been charged with shooting two people on the 700 block of Jackson Street on April 5, 2023.

And Quadir Spady, or “Splashem,” is accused of shooting a 30-year-old in the back on the 500 block of North 55th Street on Jan. 30, 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.