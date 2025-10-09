1 man killed in double shooting near South Philly sports complex

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the area of Broad Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia, near the sports complex, police said.

Just after 6:10 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at Broad and Packer and found an Audi sedan with more than 15 bullet holes on Broad just south of Packer, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Just north of the intersection on Broad, police found a 22-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Small said. The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 23-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his torso was found nearby at Chickie’s & Pete’s, where he possibly ran for help, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

There was a shooting scene along the 1300 block of Packer Avenue, with spent shell casings and a discarded ammunition magazine, Small said.

There was a second shooting scene on Broad just north of Packer with spent shell casings near where the 22-year-old man was found in the street, Small said.

The Audi struck another car on Broad, but the driver in the second vehicle was not hurt, Small said.

The shooter or shooters may have been in a small SUV captured on security video heading north on Broad away from the shooting scene, Small said.