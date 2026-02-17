Teen charged with murder of another teen in East Germantown shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another teen last summer in the city’s East Germantown section, police said Tuesday.

Tayvone Bibbs was taken into custody on Tuesday by a fugitive task force for the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Allen on July 3, 2025, police said.

Just after 5:30 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street and found Allen lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his face. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not offer a possible motive for the killing, or mention any other arrests.

Two weeks after Allen’s death, police released surveillance video of the minivan used in the shooting. Police noted in the video that the vehicle had at least three occupants.