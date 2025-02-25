Man charged after allegedly firing a shot at police during chase in East Germantown

Police identified a 45-year-old man who allegedly fired a gunshot at an officer after a brief car pursuit and foot chase late Monday night in the city’s East Germantown section.

Police said Tuesday that Shaheim Groover — who is listed as Shahiem Groover in court records — was charged with attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and related offenses.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, 14th District officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Buick Park Avenue on the 5800 block of Morton Street with an expired license plate after taking note that it was partially detached, police said.

Police alleged that Groover, who has an address nearby on Haines Street, appeared to be visibly nervous when officers walked up to his car, but he complied with their request to see his vehicle registration and insurance documents.

Police said the documentation matched the vehicle, but the displayed license plate did not match the paperwork. The officers told Groover about the discrepancy and he expressed disbelief and requested to exit the Buick to see for himself, police said.

Police alleged that Groover exited the car and slowly sidestepped away from the officers, which they believed suggested he was preparing to flee. The officers looked inside the Buick for weapons, then instructed Groover to return to the car, police said.

The officers asked Groover to open his locked glove compartment, and Groover — who had not yet re-entered the Buick — allegedly refused and became irate and defensive. Police had noted that Groover earlier had leaned over to the passenger side of the car before he was pulled over.

When Groover did return to his car, the officers again asked him to open the glove compartment, police said.

Groover allegedly refused again, grew agitated, rolled up the windows, locked the doors, placed the car into gear, then took off.

The officers pursued the Buick a short distance to the 300 block of Mechanic Street, where Groover allegedly stopped abruptly and ran away.

During the foot chase, the officers allegedly noticed that Groover was carrying a gun.

One of the officers caught up to Groover and tried to apprehend him from behind when Groover allegedly turned toward the officer and fired a single shot that missed.

The officer got into a struggle with Groover, who police said had tossed the gun, and was able to take him into custody.

Police later allegedly found multiple packets of narcotics in Groover’s car.