Killer who gunned down a pregnant Delco woman during Wawa fight sent to state prison

Evelina Williams told a Delaware County judge she’s been agonizing for more than a year over her split-second decision to fatally shoot a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

For that, the Southwest Philadelphia woman was sentenced Friday to 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Advertisement

“I am not God. I can’t decide who lives and who dies,” Williams, 31, told Judge Kevin F. Kelly. “This is the biggest mistake of my life, and I hate myself for it.”

Williams pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and third-degree murder of an unborn child in August for fatally shooting Latoya Davis in the parking lot of a Wawa in Collingdale last year.

At the time, Davis, 32, was six months pregnant, something Williams said she did not know when she pulled the trigger of her Ruger .380 handgun on that night in October 2024.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t cry my eyes out,” Williams said. “I am sorry for the Davis family for the pain I have caused. I took something so precious, and I’m embarrassed, ashamed, remorseful, shattered.”

Davis, who left behind two young daughters, was shot once in the back during the dispute, which prosecutors said began inside the Wawa and continued in the store’s parking lot, where the two women had parked next to each other.

As Williams went to drive away, Davis continued to argue with her and, at one point, threw a beverage at her. In response, Williams shot her with the gun she was licensed to carry.

Williams’ attorney, Anna Hinchman, said a lifetime of trauma, including sexual abuse as a teen and violent domestic assaults by her ex-husband, left Williams with a severe case of PTSD that was triggered when Davis confronted her.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Kerley called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and said that, despite Williams’ perception that she was defending herself, her actions forever ruined two families.

“It’s undisputed that Ms. Williams had a license to carry her gun, but that did not give her a license to kill,” he said. “It does not give you the ability to shoot someone during an argument.”

Still, Kerley credited Williams for remaining at the scene, performing CPR on the grievously wounded Davis, and cooperating with police.

Gabou Jean Pierre Toure, Davis’ longtime boyfriend and the father of her unborn son, said no amount of remorse or accountability can heal the pain he feels.

“I want to forgive you so bad, I’m trying to forgive you,” he said. “But I still feel this is a nightmare that I want to wake up from.”

Toure said he and Davis were soulmates, and were both eagerly awaiting the birth of their son after struggling with fertility issues. The two shared a birthday, and celebrated together every year.

This year, he said, all he could do on that day was weep for his lost love.

“You are a mom, you can imagine how it feels to lose your child,” he said to Williams. “I hope you regret what you’ve done.”