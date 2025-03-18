Two people watching TV in separate apartments were injured in Fairhill shooting, leaving a man in critical condition

A man and a woman in different apartment units in the same building were each hit by bullets from the same shooting in Fairhill Monday night, police said. The woman was shot in the shoulder and the man was shot in the head, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

The shots were heard just after 8:30 p.m. at a residence on the 2600 block of North Howard Street, police said.

The woman, who lives in an apartment unit on the first floor, was watching TV with her brother when a bullet came through the wall and struck her shoulder, said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. In a second floor apartment unit, the man was also watching TV when he was struck in the back of the head by a bullet, Vanore said.

Both victims, whom police did not identify, were taken to Temple University Hospital. The woman was in stable condition as of Monday morning, while the man remained in critical condition, police said.

A bullet was recovered from the man’s apartment and police were searching for surveillance footage of the shooting, Vanore said. Police did not release a motive, but the woman who was shot told police there was no reason she would be targeted, he said.

No arrests have been made nor weapons recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477.