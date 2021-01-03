Philadelphia police charged a 29-year-old man with homicide by vehicle in the death of a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Kensington.
Victor Manue Senquiz, of Philadelphia, was driving a Honda pickup truck around 12:45 a.m. when he struck a 36-year-old woman who was crossing at the intersection of West Allegheny Avenue and Rosehill Street, police said. The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
Police said Mendez initially fled the scene but returned and was arrested.