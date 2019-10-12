A 19-year-old Willingboro man was fatally shot Friday night at a house party in Palymra, according to a joint statement by law enforcement officials.
Jonte Rice was shot multiple times shortly after 11 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of West Fifth Street, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Borough Police Chief Scott Pearlman. Rice was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, they said.
No arrests have been made. The statement by Coffina and Pearlman described the shooting as “an isolated event” and said “there is no reason for members of the general public to be concerned about their safety in connection with this incident."
Anyone with information is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.