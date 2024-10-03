One killed, one injured in gunfight during an attempted robbery that ended in SEPTA bus crash in West Philly

A 36-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old was injured when gunfire broke out during an attempted armed robbery in Mantua on Wednesday night, police said. After the teen and an accomplice fled the scene in a getaway car, the car crashed into a SEPTA bus a block away.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a candy store on the 800 block of North 40th Street at 10:11 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old man on the floor of the store with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Advertisement

The man, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

The man had been in the store when a 17-year-old boy and another male tried to rob him at gunpoint, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The 36-year-old man then took out a gun and fired at the pair, striking the teen.

The teen then shot the 36-year-old man, said Vanore.

The two assailants then fled the store in what police believe is a Mazda, but only got a block away before the car crashed into a SEPTA bus near 41st and Brown Streets, said Vanore.

There were nine people on board the Route 31 SEPTA bus — eight passengers and the driver, a SEPTA spokesperson said. No injuries were reported to anyone on the bus.

The two alleged robbers then fled on foot. Police later found the 17-year-old on the 700 block of Preston Street with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

Police arrested the teen and continued to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously and there is a $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.