Four men were shot and killed in three separate shootings in Philadelphia over a 12-hour period that ended early Thursday morning, police said.
The latest shooting occurred about 4:05 a.m Thursday on the 600 block of Green Street in Northern Liberties, police said. Officers responding to a call for gunshots found a 38-year-old man who had suffered multiple bullet wounds.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m.
Police said they were looking for two men, but no other details were available.
Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a call for gunfire found two men who had been shot on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street in West Philadelphia, police said.
Police took the men to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where both died a short time later.
They were identified Thursday morning Joshua Williams, 30, who lived on the street where the shooting occurred, and Dymir Hawkins-Williams, 21, of the 6200 block of Chestnut Street.
Police did not say if investigators had established a possible motive or identified any suspects.
Capt. John Stanford, commander of West Philadelphia’s 19th District, tweeted an appeal for information in the case.
Earlier, also in West Philadelphia, gunfire erupted on the 600 block of South 60th Street around 5:50 p.m. and police arrived to find two men wounded.
Police took both men to Penn Presbyterian, where one of them, Garvin Rojas, 27, of the 900 block of South 60th Street, died at 6:24 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and arms, police said.
The second victim, a 52-year-old man, was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.
Police provided no other information except to say the investigation is ongoing.
The latest fatal shootings bring to 173 the number of people slain this year in Philadelphia, compared to 162 the same time period last year.