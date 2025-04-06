The stabbed body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a futon in Philly’s Frankford section

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body, wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain, was discovered inside a futon in the city’s Frankford section.

According to police, officers found the body of a 21-year-old woman, stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, at around 12:39 a.m. Saturday on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue. The woman reportedly had been last seen on Wednesday, police said.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, and officials said no arrests have been made.

The investigation continues with Homicide Unit detectives, police said.