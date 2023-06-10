16-year-old among 5 killed in 11 shootings overnight in Philly

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in Strawberry Mansion, one of 11 people shot in a 13-hour stretch that included four other homicides and a violent attack on two people by an axe-wielding assailant.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 48, according to Philadelphia police.

There have been 161 fatal shootings and 626 nonfatal shootings in the city in 2023 as of Saturday, with Philadelphia on pace to have fewer shootings than in 2022, when there were 474 fatal and 1,789 nonfatal shootings.

A triple shooting occurred on East Luzerne Street between O and Potter Streets in Juniata Park at 7:39 p.m. Friday. A 38-year-old man was shot once in the temple and a 28-year-old man was shot in the face, buttocks, leg and shoulder. Both men were in critical condition at Temple University Hospital while a 44-year-old man shot in the wrist was in stable condition at Jefferson Frankford Hospital, said police, who did not release their identities.

A 38-year-old man, Thomas Dooner, was shot three times and killed in his Tacony house in the 7100 block of Jackson Street at 8:36 p.m. Friday by an unidentified 31-year-old man who had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with the victim’s daughter, police said. The accused shooter, they said, was last seen driving an SUV south on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The unidentified 16-year-old was shot multiple times at 10:35 p.m. Friday on North 32nd Street between Cumberland and Sergeant Streets. Police said the motive and identity of the shooter were unknown.

A 35-year-old unidentified man died after being shot multiple times at 11:16 p.m. Friday on the 5700 block of Elmwood Street in Southwest Philadelphia, while a 42-year-old man was shot three times in the leg and is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times on Welsh Road between Roosevelt Boulevard and Leonard Street in Winchester Park at 1:18 a.m. Police said she later died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

A 48-year-old man was shot twice in the chest at 1:24 a.m. Saturday inside a home on Oakmont Street between Cottage and Jackson Streets in Holmesburg. He later died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 1800 block of Belmont Mansion Drive in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. He was reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.

At 9:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot six times in his lower body and once in the stomach on the 100 block of East Somerset Street in Kensington. He was in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Police reported recovering a gun and taking an unidentified man into custody.

In the axe attack, a 35-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were both struck in the head in a home on the 2300 block of Sharswood Street in North Philadelphia at 12:47 a.m. Saturday. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital while a suspect, a 36-year-old man who has not been identified, was arrested, police said.