A former Philly medic is charged with stealing from a dead person

A former Philadelphia Fire Department medic has been charged with stealing money from a person who had been pronounced dead during the response to a home in Center City last year, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday.

Gary Robb, 41, was charged in early December with misdemeanor theft and related crimes.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the fire department declined to comment on the case except to say that Robb no longer worked for the department.

Robb could not be reached for comment Friday night.

On Oct. 16, Robb was part of a medic response to a Center City home and encountered an unresponsive person who was later pronounced dead, Krasner said.

A video camera inside the home recorded Robb removing money from the dead person’s wallet and placing the money in his jacket pocket, the DA said.

“The alleged incident is an egregious misuse of power,” Krasner said in a statement.

“The men and women of the Philadelphia Fire Department are trusted public servants, and nothing alleged here diminishes the importance or integrity of their work. We will aggressively pursue the facts to ensure accountability and justice,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.