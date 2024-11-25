Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of alleged car thief in Frankford

A 39-year-old Frankford man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man who allegedly was stealing his car last week near the Frankford Transportation Center, police said Monday.

Sherwayne Q. Garrison, who lives several blocks from where the shooting occurred, is accused of shooting Moneer Farhat shortly before 3:10 p.m. Friday on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Advertisement

Farhat was found by responding police officers shot in the head inside a crashed car. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

Garrison approached responding SEPTA Transit Police officers at the scene and identified himself as the shooter. City police on Friday said Garrison was in possession of a legally owned firearm.

Garrison, who also was charged with possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, was being held without bail at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, court records show.

Before the shooting, Garrison had stopped at a Wells Fargo ATM and left the vehicle running when Farhat got in and tried to take off. That’s when the Garrison fired his gun, police said Friday.

The car traveled a short distance before crashing, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox29 showed Farhat open the driver-side door and enter the vehicle, and then Garrison running in front of the car pointing his gun toward the windshield and jumping out of the way as the car sped forward.