Skip to content
Crime & Justice

Two men were shot near the Frankford Transportation Center

Both men were hospitalized. Police investigation is ongoing.

Riders wait at the SEPTA Frankford Transportation Center in August.
Riders wait at the SEPTA Frankford Transportation Center in August.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Nate File
    Published 

Two men were shot on Monday morning near the Frankford Transportation Center, police said.

The shooting occurred at 8:51 a.m. on the 5200 Block of Frankford Avenue. The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

Both men were hospitalized. SEPTA Police transported one man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, and the other to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

In November, another man was shot in the leg around the same time of morning on the same block near the Frankford Transportation Center.