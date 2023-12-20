One dead, two injured in shooting at Frankford gas station

A 19-year-old man was killed in a triple shooting at a gas station mini-mart in the city’s Frankford section Wednesday night, police said.

A man also was killed in a quadruple shooting an hour later in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to reports of shooting at the corner of Oxford Avenue and Pratt Street and found the 19-year-old man lying on the floor in an aisle inside the market, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police transported the man, who was shot several times, to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m. He was not named.

About a block away, police found a 20-year-old man shot in the leg and took him to Temple, where he was listed in stable condition, Small said.

A 28-year-old woman showed up at Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a graze wound to her toe, Small said. A bullet was found lodged inside one of her UGG boots.

Police determined that an unknown man entered the mini-mart and shot the 19-year-old man, who had just parked a Cadillac SUV near the front door, Small said.

The shooter then went outside and shot into a Cadillac SUV, wounding the 20-year-old man who was sitting in the front passenger seat, Small said.

The 28-year-old woman was pumping gas and was grazed by a stray bullet, Small said.

Police found four spent shell casings from a large-caliber gun inside the store and three casings just outside.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, Small said.

The shooting in Eastwick happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. on the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue. Police transported an unidentified man in his 20s to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old shot in the chest was found nearby on the 7300 block of Theodore Street. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 22-year-old man shot in the left hand were taken by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital in Center City. Both were listed in stable condition.

Police reported no arrests in that case.