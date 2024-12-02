Philly Police, U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive accused of killing ex-girlfriend, burying her in shallow grave

The city of Philadelphia and federal law enforcement are offering $25,000 in reward money for tips that lead to the capture of a Philadelphia man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend before killing her and burying her in a shallow grave in the woods of Fox Chase.

Philadelphia Police and the United States Marshals are searching for Geovanni Otero, who also goes by Gozer, for the murder of Melody Rivera, 29, Philadelphia Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Police initially sought Otero, also 29, to speak to him about Rivera’s disappearance, after family said he had been harassing and threatening Rivera for weeks before she went missing on Halloween.

Advertisement

The medical examiner’s office determined Rivera had been bludgeoned to death, U.S. Marshals said on X, and Otero was charged with murder. He was previously charged with abuse of corpse, police said.

Rivera’s family could not immediately be reached.

Police found Rivera’s body covered in twigs and leaves on Nov. 7 on the 900 block of Tustin Avenue, near Pennypack Park, police said. Rivera had been missing since Oct. 31, and her family had been posting online for help in finding her.

The family, said Rivera’s sister Martha Fred, had been searching Northeast Philadelphia for days before Rivera’s body was recovered.

A law enforcement source said Rivera had been driving with her girlfriend when Otero attacked them. After Otero threw Rivera’s friend out of the car, the source said, he drove off with Rivera.

Police found the car days later, abandoned. Investigators believe Rivera was likely killed on Nov. 1, the day after she was last seen by her family, the source said.

Otero has served time in jail on drug and gun charges since 2015. In 2018, he was convicted of illegal gun possession and sentenced to 3 ½ to eight years in jail, according to court records.

The city of Philadelphia is offering $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Otero, while the U.S. Marshals are offering $5,000. Tips can be anonymous and can be submitted to police by calling or texting 215-686-8477 or to U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-865-8477