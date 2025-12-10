A man and teenager were killed Tuesday night in Germantown when investigators believe a meeting for the sale of a Rolex watch turned into a robbery, and a shoot-out erupted.

Tyree Ware, 30, drove to the 500 block of West Queen Lane to sell a Rolex he’d listed for sale online, police said. Quaneef Lee, 16, arrived with an acquaintance to purchase it, they said.

Detectives believe Lee and the other male then attempted to rob Ware of the watch at gunpoint, according to a law enforcement source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Ware also pulled a gun, the source said.

When officers arrived, they found Ware lying in the street beside the open door of his silver Nissan Maxima. He’d been shot multiple times. A 9mm handgun lay beside him.

Officers found Lee on the ground behind the sedan, shot once in the chest.

Ware and Lee were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where they died shortly after 5:30 p.m., police said.

Officers recovered 11 bullet casings from the scene. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said three guns were used in the shootout, but only one was recovered.

The Rolex, Vanore said, was found inside Ware’s vehicle.

Investigators are still working to identify the man who accompanied Lee and who may have killed Ware.

A family member of Lee, when reached by phone Wednesday, declined to speak.

The shooting comes as Philadelphia is on pace to record the fewest number of homicides in 60 years. Still, violence persists. Lee is one of at least 12 children shot and killed in the city this year.