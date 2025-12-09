Man and teen boy killed in Germantown shooting

A 30-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were killed after a meeting for a possible transaction escalated into gunfire early Tuesday evening in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to multiple reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Queen Lane and Laurens Street and found the man and the teen lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

They were both transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found on the body of the man.

At the shooting scene, police found 11 spent shell casings from a handgun and a rifle, Small said.

A Nissan registered to the deceased man was found at the scene with a bullet hole and the driver’s side door still open, Small said.

A witness said the 30-year-old arrived at the location for a transaction that was reportedly not related to drugs, and the teen was with another man who apparently had the rifle, Small said. The man who arrived with the teen fled the scene.

Police were checking for video from cameras in the area that may have recorded what happened, Small said.