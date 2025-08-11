Woman found fatally shot in Germantown

A woman was found fatally shot Monday evening in the city’s Germantown section, police said.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound inside a building on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue and was pronounced dead by medics at 6:45 p.m., police said.

No gun was found at the scene, police said.

No further information about the victim was released.

The case was being investigated by homicide detectives.