Council Rock school bus aide charged with indecent exposure for sleeping naked in his car

A school bus monitor for the Council Rock School District has been charged with indecent exposure after police say he was found sleeping in his car with his pants down and his genitals exposed near an elementary school.

Glen Martinez, 39, worked for Durham School Services under a contract with the school district, but was fired the day after a teacher at Richboro Elementary School saw him in a state of undress inside his Kia Sorrento, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Martinez declined to comment Thursday.

In an interview with police, Martinez said he had pulled his pants and underwear down below his knees while waiting in his car for his shift to begin because he is overweight and had become overheated, the affidavit said. When questioned by investigators, he denied that he had intentionally exposed himself and said he had not undressed for sexual gratification.

Council Rock Superintendent Andrew Sanko said in a statement that Martinez did not have any contact with students while undressed. The district made a report to the state Department of Human Services’ ChildLine network as soon as they learned of the incident.

“While this person was not a Council Rock employee, we recognize the seriousness of the situation and the concerns it may raise within our community,” Sanko said in a letter sent to parents. “Please be aware that all Council Rock staff are trained in mandated reporting and understand their legal and ethical responsibilities to report any behavior that may pose a risk to student safety or well-being.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the systems we have in place to respond appropriately.”

A teacher at Richboro Elementary saw Martinez in his car on April 10 as she was escorting special-needs students to a van waiting to take them home, the affidavit said.

She noticed Martinez, who usually rides with the children in the van, sleeping in his car and went to wake him. As she got closer to the vehicle, she saw that he was partially undressed, and backed away before the students could see him, according to the affidavit.

Martinez woke up, dressed, and boarded the van with the students “before the situation could be fully addressed,” according to the statement from Sanko.

During that ride, Martinez was with four students and the van’s driver, and was not left alone with the students at any time, Sanko said. The route was completed without incident, he added.

Martinez is scheduled to appear before a district judge for a preliminary hearing May 22.