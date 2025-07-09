EMT in Gloucester County charged with stealing from a patient’s purse

A 44-year-old Gloucester County emergency medical technician has been charged with stealing cash from a patient’s purse, county Prosector Andrew B. Johns announced Wednesday.

Antoni Simmons, of Glassboro, was charged with fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking and was released on a summons with his first court appearance scheduled for Sept. 4.

According to the prosecutor, Simmons was working as an EMT on April 30 when he was dispatched to Newfield Borough to provide aid to a patient.

While he was at the scene, Simmons allegedly rummaged through the woman’s purse and stole approximately $220, Johns said. The woman later discovered that her cash was missing.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office found surveillance video that showed Simmons going through the woman’s purse and pocketing the cash, according to the statement from the prosecutor’s office.

If convicted, Simmons faces up to 18 months of incarceration and a maximum fine of $10,000.

County officials could not be reached to say if Simmons still had his job.

Simmons could not be reached for comment.