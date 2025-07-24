A Philly mother grieving the killing of her ‘loving’ son who was shot at a block party over July 4th weekend is still waiting for answers on the investigation into his death.

Jason Reese, 19, made friends wherever he went, quick with a joke and a smile.

With a network of loved ones that spanned South Philadelphia from the Schuylkill to the Delaware River, Jason traveled between Grays Ferry and Lower Moyamensing, his mother Angela Reese said.

But as Jason grew up, his mother knew less and less about the friends he spent time with in Grays Ferry, where his father lived, she said.

She worried about him when he was in the neighborhood — over time Jason had stopped sharing stories about his time there.

“I honestly sheltered them a lot,” Reese, 47, said in an interview earlier this week. “He wasn’t even allowed to go out and hang with his friends until he was about 15. Walked him to school, picked him up from school. I was very protective when they were younger. At his teens, I had to let go a little bit.”

Early on July 7, Reese woke up to a devastating call from her sister: Jay had been fatally shot at a block party.

When police had pulled up to the narrow Grays Ferry block, they found a chaotic, bloody scene where just minutes before throngs of people had been celebrating. Twelve people were shot, nine injured and three killed, police said. More than 100 shots had been fired.

Jay had been shot in the head and pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. that morning. Zahir Wylie, 23, of Overbrook, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. that day, and Azir Harris, a 24-year-old who had been paralyzed in a shooting seven years ago was shot several times in the back. He died shortly after at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Video footage from a neighbor’s Ring camerashared on social media showed people huddled together on the floor and scurrying for cover on the front porch of one house as at least six people shot down the block toward the sound of gunfire.

Police have made no arrests and released several images of people they believe to be among the shooters, calling on the public’s help in identifying them.

Reese meanwhile has heard next to nothing about the investigation into her son’s death, she said, and wants answers.

“I want to know what happened,” she said. “I want to know who did it.”

A good person

Jay was a jokester, his mother said, always teasing his friends and family, ever since he was a kid. His friendliness and sense of humor made sure he had friends all over the city, she said.

After graduating from Mastery Charter School, Jay wanted to become a mechanic, his mother said, and had begun looking at trade schools where he could study.

He followed football and basketball, she said, though the teams he rooted for were distinctly not Philly: he was a Dallas Cowboys fan — his father’s team — and cheered for the Miami Heat.

An avid gamer, Jay carried around his Xbox game console — his most prized possession — wherever he went, she said.

The second youngest of her six children, Jay was one of the “babies” of the family, but loved spending time with all his siblings who ranged in age from 10 to 30, his mother said.

A photo on Angela Reese’s phone shows her son standing outside, smiling and wearing a black dress shirt with a gold floral design wrapped around his left shoulder. He had taken his cousin to her high school prom, his mother said.

It was just how he was, his mother said. He always wanted to make everyone around him happy.

“He was just a loving person,” his mother said. “He loved his family, loved his friends. He was just a good person.”